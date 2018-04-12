Nearly a week after a semi tractor-trailer collided with a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team and team personnel, killing sixteen and injuring thirteen others, Edmontonians continued to pay tribute to the victims of the tragedy.

On Thursday morning, Mayor Don Iveson proclaimed Thursday as Jersey Day in Edmonton – and the City encouraged staff to wear jerseys or Broncos colours.

Meanwhile, digital road signs throughout the city displayed the message #HumboldtStrong Thursday morning.

Students at St. Mary Elementary School on the south side attached green and gold ribbons to the fence outside their school Wednesday as a tribute to the Humboldt Broncos.

On Wednesday, details of a public memorial for four St. Albert and Edmonton-area players killed in the crash were released.

On Tuesday, April 17, at 1 p.m. a memorial will be held at Rogers Place for Jaxon Joseph, 20, Logan Hunter, 18, Parker Tobin, 18 and Stephen Wack, 21.

Tickets to the event are free, and will be available via Ticketmaster Thursday, April 12 at 10 a.m.