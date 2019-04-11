

CTV Edmonton





Mayor Don Iveson says the city has already heard from other groups interested in taking on the Edmonton Pride Festival after the event was cancelled on Wednesday.

“We'll get creative and try to facilitate something that is safe and something that is inclusive if the community is able to bring a proposal forward,” Iveson said Thursday.

Iveson also indicated that the city would celebrate pride week, with or without the festival.

As Mayor I will still be proclaiming Pride Week June 7-16 in #Edmonton, notwithstanding the Pride Festival Society’s decision to cancel the parade.



One way or another, we’ll show our #yegpride ��️‍��



#yeg #yegcc https://t.co/geiB0QSwX8 — Don Iveson (@doniveson) April 11, 2019

Organizers are blaming fighting between different groups within the LGBTQ community for the cancellation of the festival.

In an email obtained by CTV News, the society said “In light of the current political and social environment, it has been determined that any attempt to host a Festival will not be successful.”

The society said it was given a list of demands by the groups Shades of Colour and Rarica Now, who represent Indigenous, black and people of colour in the queer and Trans community.

Some of the demands included reorganizing the structure of the event and opening with a protest led by both groups and its allies, and to rework the budget to provide both groups with $20,000 each to help them create spaces for themselves.

A member of the pride society spoke to CTV News anonymously on Thursday morning out of fear of retaliation, saying the demands became too much.

“I was heartbroken that we had reached this point because there was a sense of failure,” the member said.

“I just think the demands showed a lack of understanding or a huge desire for the festival society to be something it's not.”

The Edmonton Pride Festival Society is a non-profit organization.

More to come…