McDavid becomes 6th NHL player to record 150 points in a season

SAN JOSE, Calif. -

Connor McDavid keeps raising the bar this season.

The Edmonton captain became the sixth player in NHL history to record 150 points in a season when he had a goal and an assist in the first period of the Oilers' game Saturday versus the San Jose Sharks.

McDavid has 63 goals and 87 assists in 80 games and is the first player to reach the 150-point plateau since Mario Lemieux of the Pittsburgh Penguins had 160 during the 1995-96 season.

The 26-year-old McDavid joins Phil Esposito (once), Wayne Gretzky (nine times), Mario Lemieux (four times), Bernie Nichols (once) and Steve Yzerman (once) on the list of players to reach the mark. McDavid is the first to do so since Lemieux in 1995-96.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2023.