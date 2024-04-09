EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Connor McDavid is day to day with injury and could miss the Oilers' next game against Vegas

    Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid waits ona face off during an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid waits ona face off during an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

    Connor McDavid is day to day with a lower-body injury, and the Edmonton captain could miss the Oilers’ next game against defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas.

    McDavid did not practice Tuesday, and coach Kris Knoblauch said he’ll speak with him Wednesday before the team decided whether the reigning and three-time NHL MVP would play that night against the Golden Knights.

    “The most important thing is playoffs, that we are ready,” Knoblauch said, also referring to McDavid getting some rest for maintenance after some soreness late in Saturday's 4-2 win against Calgary. “I think we’ve got depth. You’re never going to replace Connor, but we’ve got healthy bodies. We want to make sure everyone is healthy as much as possible going into the playoffs.”

    McDavid leads the league with 99 assists and ranks third in points with 130, trailing only Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov and Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon. The Oilers recalled forward Dylan Holloway from the minors on an emergency basis.

    Edmonton enters Wednesday’s game second in the Pacific Division with 99 points, five back of first-place Vancouver with two fewer games played. The Oilers host the Canucks on Saturday.

