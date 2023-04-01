McDavid, Draisaitl, Keller named NHL's three stars of the month
Edmonton Oilers stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and Arizona Coyotes right-winger Clayton Keller are the NHL's three stars of the month for March.
McDavid is the first star for the second month in row, and third time this season. He led the league with 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 15 games, while the Oilers had a league-best 12-2-1 record and set franchise records for wins and points in a month.
The 26-year-old set numerous marks throughout the month. He hit the 60-goal mark, now sitting at 61, scored his 300th career goal on Thursday and became the first player in league history with five 10-game point streaks in a single season.
Draisaitl was a close second behind McDavid with 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 15 outings. He also hit the 300-goal mark and led the league in power-play goals (6) and tied for first in power-play points (13).
Keller shared the league lead with 12 goals and placed third in the NHL with 24 points across 16 outings to guide Arizona to a 6-6-4 March.
He found the scoresheet in each of his final 14 games of the month, tied for the league's longest active point streak with Vancouver's Elias Pettersson and had the longest such run by a Coyotes/Jets player since 1995-96.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2023.
