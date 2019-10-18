The Edmonton Oilers are off to a great start in the 2019-20 season—especially the team's two superstar forwards.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are leading the NHL in points with 17 and 15, respectively.

"I think our line has been pretty solid throughout the seven games that we've played," Draisaitl told the media after Friday's optional skate. "We've been contributing and creating chances and creating offensive plays."

On Wednesday, McDavid and Draisaitl combined for eight points to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3. McDavid had four assists and the goal that started the team's run in the second period. He's also, besides Wayne Gretzky, the only Oiler ever to start a season with 17 points through seven games.

"The things he does on the ice are second to none," Oilers forward Zack Kassian said. "The sky is the limit for a player like that, obviously."

McDavid and Draisaitl have a chance to add to their impressive early-season numbers against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night at Rogers Place.

