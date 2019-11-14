EDMONTON -- Looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss to the San Jose Sharks just two nights before, the Oilers responded in record-setting fashion Thursday night, as Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl combined for a whopping 11 points in a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

The tone of the home game was set early on with a big hit by Zack Kassian.

Less than 30 seconds into the game, Kassian laid out on Avalanche forward, Nathan Mackinnon, sending him flying into the boards and prompting him to drop the gloves in a spirited tilt with Matt Calvert.

The spark was a little delayed for the Oilers, however, as the Avalanche would open the scoring less than a minute after the fight. While battling traffic in front of his crease, Mike Smith let in the opening goal, on Andre Burakovsky’s shot from the slot, set up by Nazim Kadri.

But the Oilers unleashed an avalanche of goals on Colorado after allowing the game’s first point, in part due to the contributions of McDavid and Draisaitl.

After a two-goal game on Sunday against the Ducks in Anaheim, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins got the ball rolling on a nice set up from McDavid.

McDavid carried the play into the offensive zone, dropping a pass at the blue line for Nugent-Hopkins to step into the slot and wrist one top corner on the blocker side of Avalanche goalie Adam Werner, who was playing in his second game of the season.

McDavid’s assist on the goal was the tip of the iceberg.

After Tyson Jost took a tripping penalty, the Oilers powerplay line got to work.

Less than 30 seconds into the penalty, Colorado defenceman Ian Cole failed to poke the puck out of the zone on a diving attempt. McDavid picked up the puck, stepped around him and then ripped a shot from the faceoff dot to Werner’s left, beating him far side for his first goal of the game.

Just 28 seconds later, Kassian extended the Oilers' lead.

Draisaitl set him nicely, working his way around the net, feeding the puck across the crease on the wraparound leaving Kassian with a tap in for his seventh goal of the season and the 3-1 lead. McDavid also picked up an assist for his third point of the game.

McDavid would add to the lead a few minutes later on another powerplay marker. With Ryan Graves serving a high sticking penalty, McDavid again carried the play into the offensive zone, deked through a couple of defenders and found an open shooting lane between the two other defenders from the slot. It was his second powerplay goal of the game. Draisaitl and Klefbom picked up the assists on Edmonton’s fourth goal of the period.

McDavid completed the hat trick early in the second, and again it was on the power play. With Alex Chiasson planted in front of the net, the puck was worked around to McDavid who put one past Werner, giving the Oilers a commanding 5-1 lead and ending the Avalanche goalie’s night. He was replaced by Antoine Bibeau after allowing five goals on 18 shots.

After Burakovsky scored his second point of the game for the Avalanche, the Oilers would respond with the man advantage.

After scoring just one goal in the first 18 games, Nugent-Hopkins registered his second two-goal night in three games late in the frame. It was the first power-play goal not scored by McDavid, although No. 97 was in on it.

From the corner, McDavid spotted Nugent-Hopkins open in the slot, his shot beating Bibeau to extend the Oilers' lead to 6-2.

That would end up being the final score.

The career-high five-point night gives Draisaitl 36 on the year and a five-point lead on David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins, who is tied for second with Connor McDavid after his career-high six-point night.

The Oilers host the Dallas Stars on Saturday before embarking on a five-game road trip.