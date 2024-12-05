McDavid excited to face Ekholm, Arvidsson in 4 Nations tournament

They'll be teammates Thursday night but a number of Edmonton Oilers will go head-to-head in February.

The Oilers will have three players in next February's 4 Nations Face-Off.

The new tournament will feature four countries: Canada, Sweden, United States and Finland.

Connor McDavid has been on Canada's roster since June, and the rest of the rosters were announced this week.

Oilers Zach Hyman, Evan Bouchard and Stuart Skinner were thought to be in contention to make Team Canada, but they all missed out.

"A really exciting group to be a part of. I'm extremely proud and honoured to be a part of that group and represent my country," McDavid said. "With that being said, obviously no Zach, no Bouch. I think it speaks to the talent that there is across the country in this game. It's a tough team to make obviously."

Hyman, who's missed the last five games with an injury, said: "With Team Canada, I think with anybody who's on the cusp or whatever the case may be, there's obviously disappointment, but at the same time my focus has always been here with Edmonton and controlling what I can control."

While McDavid won't have Oilers teammates on Canada, he will play against a couple of familiar faces.

Mattias Ekholm and Viktor Arvidsson both made the Sweden roster.

"Just excited. It's exciting to play for your country…really looking forward to it," Ekholm said.

"I think he's earned it," Ekholm said of Arvidsson. "He works hard…really happy for his sake and I think he's gonna be great."

"Playing Ek and Arvy first game will be pretty fun," McDavid said.

Canada vs. Sweden is 4 Nation Face-Off's first game. The tournament will take place in Montreal and Boston between Feb. 12 to 20.