EDMONTON -- Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is expected to make his pre-season debut Tuesday night against the Arizona Coyotes, nearly six months after he injured his left knee.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported that "unless there's a late day change, McDavid is playing."

Jason Gregor, host of The Jason Gregor Show on TSN1260, was at practice Tuesday morning, where he had a look at the potential lines for the game against Arizona.

Morning skate only has following skating. So looks like this is tonight’s lineup.



Draisaitl-McDavid-Kassian

Gagner-RNH-Neal

Granlund-Cave-Chiasson

Khaira-Sheahan-Archibald



Nurse-Larson

Klefbom-Persson

Russell-Benning



Smith likely to start in goal. — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) September 24, 2019

McDavid has been on the ice with the rest of the team since training camp started, but his new head coach and general manager have stressed the team would be conservative with him.

However, CTV News Edmonton's Adam Cook reported McDavid looked good in practice with a non-contact jersey.

The Oilers host the Coyotes at 7 p.m. and play two more pre-season games before the NHL season starts on Oct. 2 against the Vancouver Canucks in Edmonton.