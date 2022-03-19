McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

Edmonton Oilers' Tyson Barrie (22) celebrates a goal against the Buffalo Sabres during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday, March 17, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson) Edmonton Oilers' Tyson Barrie (22) celebrates a goal against the Buffalo Sabres during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday, March 17, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island