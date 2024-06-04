McDavid keeps his cool while being mobbed by fans during a beer run

Connor McDavid does his own beer runs. He's just like us.

The only difference is that he's mobbed by fans when he's loading the beers in his trunk.

Video posted to Facebook shows the Oilers captain surrounded by fans as he puts a few cases of beer in his car, seemingly after Edmonton beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday night to make the Stanley Cup Final.

The person who shot the video repeatedly thanks McDavid, asks for a hug and proceeds to hug #97.

McDavid remained polite as fans got up close and personal.

It's unclear whether the person who shot the video posted it online. The video has since been taken down from Facebook.