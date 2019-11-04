Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl's hot start has the two Edmonton Oilers forwards atop of the offensive categories and the team high in the overall NHL standings.

Through 15 games, McDavid leads the NHL in assists with 17, while Draisaitl is tied for first in goals with 13.

After they both surpassed the 100-point mark last season, Draisaitl is now second in points with 26 and McDavid is fifth with 23.

Draisaitl also leads the team in ice time, but head coach Dave Tippett says he can handle it.

"Leon's been a horse. I think he plays better the more he plays," Tippett said.

Another Oiler is also being recognized for his strong play. Earlier Monday, the NHL named goaltender Mike Smith Third Star of the Week.

However, even after a 51-save performance against Pittsburgh, Tippett will continue to rotate Smith and Mikko Koskinen.

"We have two good guys and we want to keep them both fresh and playing," Tippett said.

The Oilers begin a three-game homestand against the Arizona Coyotes Monday at 7 p.m.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Adam Cook