EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid is the NHL's first star of the week with a hat trick and 10 points in three games.

The Oilers captain opened the week with one assist in a 6-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks. Two days later, McDavid got Edmonton back in the win column with three goals and three assists in a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche. McDavid closed out the week with another three assists in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars.

McDavid is second in the NHL in points with 40, three behind his linemate Leon Draisaitl.

The NHL named Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon and Florida Panthers centre Keith Yandle second and third stars, respectively.