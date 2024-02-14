McDavid nets 6 assists, Oilers clip Red Wings 8-4
Connor McDavid was keen to lend a helping hand on Tuesday.
McDavid recorded a career-high six assists as the Edmonton Oilers continued their strong play at home by blitzing the Detroit Red Wings 8-4.
“It’s unbelievable. You can only dream of a game like that,” said Oilers forward Dylan Holloway. “It’s pretty incredible. It’s fun to watch. He deserves it, too. He brings it every day in practice, brings it every game. He had a great game tonight.”
McDavid shrugged off the performance even though only two players in NHL history have bested the performance by getting seven assists — Wayne Gretzky (three times) and Billy Taylor Sr. (for Detroit in 1947).
“I play with some good players, obviously, and tonight was a good night,” McDavid said.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals and Leon Draisaitl, Cody Ceci, Evan Bouchard, Holloway, Zach Hyman and Evander Kane also scored for the Oilers (31-17-1), who won their eighth straight game on home ice, leaving them one win shy of tying their franchise record of nine home wins, achieved twice — in 2017 and 2022.
Edmonton is 26-5-0 in its last 31 games.
Alex DeBrincat, Joe Veleno, Patrick Kane and David Perron replied for the Red Wings (27-19-6), who have lost two of their last three but are 10-3-2 since Jan. 1.
“We just lost it in the third, which is really disappointing,” said Detroit defender Moritz Seider. “Up to that point I thought we had the better chances, we were rolling and in the end, it’s a devastating result with a lot of mistakes we have to correct.
"It’s still a long road trip and hopefully we can flip the switch here pretty quick.”
Edmonton started the scoring nine minutes into the opening period as Draisaitl went for a bit of a skate in the zone before unleashing a snapshot through traffic at the top of the circle that beat Red Wings goalie Ville Husso for his 25th of the season. Husso was injured on the play, with Alex Lyon coming in to take his place.
The Oilers added to their lead a couple of minutes later as Ceci’s long knuckler from the blue line caromed off of defender Moritz Seider and past Lyon. It was Ceci’s first goal of the season and the first time he has scored since Oct. 15, 2022, a span of 127 games, which was the longest active scoreless drought in the NHL.
McDavid picked up an assist to extend his home-game point streak to 19 games.
Detroit battled back with a power-play goal coming with 4:21 left on the clock in the first period as Patrick Kane made a beauty of a long cross-ice pass to allow DeBrincat to blast a one-timer past Oilers starter Stuart Skinner for his 19th.
The Red Wings controlled most of the play for the first half of the second period, but Edmonton was the team that scored midway through the frame as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins spotted Bouchard wide open in tight in front of the net and he beat Lyon stick-side for his 12th of the campaign.
Detroit quickly responded with another power-play goal just over a minute later as Veleno slammed home a rebound for his 10th during a scramble in front of Skinner.
The Red Wings continued to pour it on and tied the game with 5:30 left in the second as J.T. Compher made a nice backhand pass through to Kane who scored his eighth before Skinner could get back across.
Edmonton regained its lead just 44 seconds into the third as Holloway made a dangerous diving lunge to direct home a big rebound from a Bouchard shot for his third goal of the season, almost taking out captain McDavid in the process.
“That was a little scary, but I saw him coming last second,” McDavid said. “Holler is a little bit like a bull in a china shop sometimes. But you’ve got to go to the net hard and he got rewarded there. That was a huge goal for our group and got us going.”
McDavid picked up his 600th career assist, making him the fourth fastest player in NHL history to hit the milestone.
McDavid chalked up a fourth assist 3:27 into the third when Nugent-Hopkins picked the bottom corner for his 13th with a shot sent through a defender’s legs.
The Oilers third-period explosion continued with seven minutes remaining as Hyman poked a rebound that snuck under Lyon for his team-leading 32nd goal.
Just 46 seconds later McDavid picked up yet another helper as he spun around and sent a backhand pass in front to Kane who chipped his 19th into the net.
Detroit got one back with five minutes left as Perron tipped a Ben Chiarot shot past Skinner for his 11th.
McDavid added another assist with 2:11 left, setting up Nugent-Hopkins’ second goal of the game.
“I think his stats sheet says it all: Six assists, plus-six, no power-play time and he was skating,” Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said of McDavid.
“He was one of the few guys who was skating for a full 60 minutes and the plays that he made tonight were pretty phenomenal. If he’s not on top of his game, we’re probably not winning that one.”
The Oilers’ captain now has 603 assists in 616 career games.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Evolving 'Freedom' movement fighting perceptions of 'government overreach': CSIS
The loosely knit collective that vocally opposed COVID-19 health measures has morphed into a movement waging a broader fight against 'perceived government overreach,' says a newly released assessment from Canada's spy agency.
Winter storm warnings remain in place in Cape Breton, schools closed for most of Nova Scotia
Weather warnings remain in place Wednesday morning in parts of Nova Scotia as a winter storm moves through the region.
Missing Sudbury politician is dead, police confirm
Greater Sudbury police found the remains of Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini on Tuesday.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Can Trudeau turn things around, or will he pack it in before the next election?
With sagging polling numbers plaguing his federal Liberals, Justin Trudeau is seeming less and less engaged as he struggles through his ninth year in power, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca. But can this proud leader turn things around for himself as the ramp-up to the next election begins in earnest?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Whistler, B.C., for Invictus Games training camp
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, plan to spend Valentine's Day in Whistler, B.C., this year to attend a training camp one year ahead of the 2025 Invictus Games.
Alberta family home emptied, trashed during Airbnb booking
An Airbnb owner west of Edmonton estimates she's out more than $200,000 after her property was ransacked during a booking.
New York City schools went online instead of calling a snow day. It didn't go well
When New York City officials got wind of the major winter storm headed their way, they rewound the clock four years, reopened their coronavirus pandemic playbook, and announced that instead of canceling school, teachers and students would once again meet online. No snow day.
Amid artificial intelligence boom, AI girlfriends and boyfriends are making their mark
Companion bots use vast amounts of training data to mimic human language, but they also come with features such as voice calls, picture exchanges and more emotional exchanges that allow them to form deeper connections with the humans on the other side of the screen.
An Oregon resident was diagnosed with the plague. Here are a few things to know about the illness
Officials in central Oregon this week reported a case of bubonic plague in a resident who likely got the disease from a sick pet cat.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Construction headaches continue for Marda Loop business owners
Business owners in the southwest Calgary community of Marda Loop are pleading with the city for financial relief following months of construction delays that are leading to drastic revenue losses.
-
Fort Macleod town councillor charged in Coutts border protest steps down
A Fort Macleod town councillor who is set to go on trial for his role in the Coutts, Alta., border protest has resigned.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Mid-week overnight wind chill values between -20 and -30
An upper ridge of high pressure along the west coast is diverting colder air into Alberta at the surface. A lack of cloud cover will continue to amplify this effect over the next couple of nights as outgoing radiation escapes freely.
Saskatoon
-
Negotiations break down between Sask. government, teachers
Talks between the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation and the provincial government have broken down, according to video updates posted by both sides Tuesday evening.
-
Saskatoon teens vying for a prestigious national scholarship
Three Saskatoon high school students are in the running for a national award for giving back to their communities and leading by example.
-
Sask. First Nation hopes for increased enforcement following police crackdown
A targeted enforcement last week in Pelican Narrows resulted in the seizure of drugs, alcohol and weapons, but the community says more needs to be done to combat addictions and crime.
Regina
-
Live now
Live now Sask. teachers' union, province speak as negotiations falter again
Both the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation and Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill are expected to address the media Wednesday morning as contract negotiations between the two sides have again broken down.
-
Sask. woman handed 18-month conditional sentence over impaired driving crash
A Saskatchewan woman who pled guilty to impaired driving over a high-speed crash in 2022 has received an 18-month conditional sentence, calling the incident a “wake-up call.”
-
Police search for suspect in bear mace incident at Regina school
Regina police are investigating after a male youth sprayed bear mace at a student during a fight at a school on Tuesday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Winter storm warnings remain in place in Cape Breton, schools closed for most of Nova Scotia
Weather warnings remain in place Wednesday morning in parts of Nova Scotia as a winter storm moves through the region.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.
-
N.S. premier surprise guest at heated Whitney Pier Pallet shelter meeting
Premier Tim Houston was a surprise guest at Monday night's public meeting about the controversial Pallet shelter village proposed for Whitney Pier, N.S.
Toronto
-
Here's what you need to know about Doug Ford's Bill 124
Here's a look at what happened to make the Ontario government repeal Bill 124.
-
Snow returns to Toronto this week
It appears Toronto’s streak of dry, above-seasonal weather will soon come to an end.
-
Ontario homeowner says federal carbon tax now almost 25% of heating bill
An Ontario woman was surprised to see the federal carbon tax accounted for nearly a quarter of her total heating bill.
Montreal
-
Parti Quebecois soaring, but support for sovereignty stays flat
Almost a year and a half after it was widely seen as being near death, the Parti Quebecois is topping provincial polls.
-
Montreal mom turns 'me time' into special ceramic creations
Montreal mother Dorita Ker turned her love of ceramics into a pottery workshop operating out of her basement.
-
Head over heels in love, STM renames several Montreal Metro stations (temporarily)
The Montreal Metro has an announcement to make: it's in love...with love, and is renaming some of its stations to reflect its newfound emotions.
Ottawa
-
Striking military workers took protest to Parliament with no arrests
Unionized military base workers' protest at north side of Bank Street and Wellington Street at the Parliament parking entrance on Wednesday ended with no arrests.
-
$220M class action lawsuit launched against Ottawa Catholic School Board over handling of teacher convicted of sexual assault
Two former St. Matthew Catholic High School students in Ottawa have launched a $220-million class action lawsuit against the Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) and former teacher Rick Despatie, a.k.a. Rick Watkins, over the latter's sexual abuse of students and the former's handling of it.
-
It feels like -19 in Ottawa Wednesday
The cold temperatures have finally landed in Ottawa, as it feels like -19 with the wind chill this Wednesday morning.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener tenants get eviction notices, advocacy group says owner has done it before
A tenant’s rights advocacy group is voicing its concern about evictions at a large Kitchener apartment building.
-
Police arrest man for 2nd-degree murder of Waterloo university student
Five months after a 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Uptown Waterloo, another man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
-
More school boards changing PA Days ahead of solar eclipse
The Upper Grand District School Board and the Wellington Catholic District School Board announced the PA Day initially scheduled for April 19 will be moved up to coincide with the solar eclipse.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sudbury police officer demoted last year has been charged, suspended again
A Sudbury police officer who was banned from the Espanola arena during the pandemic and subsequently demoted is facing new charges.
-
Commercial driver charged after video captures dangerous pass on Highway 11
As dangerous driving continues to be a problem in northern Ontario, a 29-year-old commercial truck driver has been charged after nearly causing a head-on collision.
-
Sudbury police: Michael Vagnini found by property owner
The owner of a seasonal camp discovered the remains of Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini, Greater Sudbury Police said Tuesday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man accused in killings of five family members had previous criminal record
Three years before Ryan Manoakeesick was charged in connection with allegedly killing five members of his family, he was warned by a Manitoba judge he was at risk of losing everything.
-
Hydro CEO out after rift with minister
A shakeup is underway at the top of Manitoba Hydro following a disagreement between the CEO and the Kinew government on meeting future electricity demand.
-
Pipe leak causes spill of over 135M litres of sewage into Red River
A major pipe leak is the cause of a sewage spill into the Red River at the Fort Garry Bridge.
Vancouver
-
Richmond moving forward with exploring supervised consumption site in the city
After two days of a sometimes fiery debate, Richmond city council voted to take the next steps towards potentially having a supervised consumption site in the city.
-
Online vs. offline dating: New B.C. research shows how you meet impacts who you meet
A new study out of B.C. is shedding light on how online dating is impacting not only how people meet – but who they end up with.
-
Garland, Joshua pace Canucks to 4-2 win over Blackhawks
Conor Garland scored twice, Dakota Joshua added a goal and two assists, and the NHL-leading Vancouver Canucks beat the depleted Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Tuesday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island team fundraising to build a breastmilk bank for babies in Ukraine
A humanitarian group from the West Shore of Vancouver Island is embarking on a new mission to create a regional breastmilk bank in the west of Ukraine.
-
B.C. police seize speedboat, cocaine, $11M in contraband cigarettes
Four suspects have been arrested and released from custody amid a months-long investigation into the trafficking of drugs and contraband tobacco in British Columbia.
-
'Inappropriate communication' with student leads to sex offence charges for B.C. teacher
A B.C. teacher has been charged with sexual offences after allegedly engaging in inappropriate communication with a student.