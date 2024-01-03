McDavid nets five points as Oilers trip Flyers 5-2
Connor McDavid didn’t just hit 900 points in his career on Tuesday, he looked well on his way to 1,000.
The Oilers' super star had a goal and four assists as red-hot Edmonton extended its winning streak to six games with a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers,
"It’s another nice milestone, a chance to reflect on some of the work you’ve done,” McDavid said of making the 900-point club.
“For him it is just another number. He is just happy that we won, knowing him,” said McDavid’s linemate Zach Hyman, who had a goal and two assists.
“He’s a generational talent to be able to do that. It’s pretty special in the era he plays in to be in categories with the guys he is. I don’t think anybody is even close in recent memory. It is pretty unbelievable, and it is pretty special having the opportunity to play with him.”
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals and an assist and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers (19-15-1), who are the only team in the NHL to have two streaks of at least six wins in a row this season, having won eight in a row not long before the current run for a 14-3-0 record in their last 17 games.
“We put ourselves behind the 8-ball a little bit early and we have had to find these streaks to get ourselves back in it,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “Obviously six in a row is a good sign for our team, but we have a long way to go.”
Travis Konecny and Marc Staal replied for the Flyers (19-13-5), who have lost three in a row and five of their last six.
Flyers head coach John Tortorella felt allowing a late second-period goal after his team had fought to tie the game was a back-breaker.
“We finally find our game in the second period and we just need to kill that one off at the end,” he said. “I think we were looking to try to get a shorty, we left the zone a couple of times and it ends up in the back of our net.
"We need to get out of that second period at least to give us a fighting chance in the third with some momentum. And we lose the momentum right at the end.”
Edmonton finally got the game’s first goal with four minutes to play in the opening period when McDavid turned around a defender and then sent a snap shot through the legs of Flyers goalie Carter Hart for his 14th of the season.
The Oilers took a 2-0 lead eight minutes into the second frame as McDavid made a beautiful no-look backhand pass to Hyman in front and he was able to lift a backhand of his own past Hart for his 22nd of the season.
It was McDavid’s 900th career regular-season point, coming in his 602nd game. The Oilers’ captain is the fifth fastest player in NHL history to record his 900th point, behind only Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Mike Bossy and Peter Stastny.
Philadelphia got one back with nine minutes remaining in the second period as a loose puck bounced to Konecny, who was coming in with speed and was able to lift a shot past Edmonton starter Stuart Skinner for his 18th.
The Flyers knotted the game up with three minutes left in the second as Staal jumped up into the play and took a Konecny feed before beating Skinner glove-side for his first goal of the campaign.
Edmonton regained the lead with a power-play goal coming with just 55 seconds remaining in the middle frame on a nice three-way passing play in tight that was completed by Nugent-Hopkins.
The Oilers made it 4-2 with an extra attacker on for a delayed penalty just 1:27 into the third period as McDavid circled down low before sending it back to the high slot for Draisaitl, who hammered home his 18th goal of the season upstairs past Hart. It was Draisaitl’s fourth consecutive game with a goal.
McDavid picked up his fifth point with nine minutes to play in the third, sending a saucer pass to Nugent-Hopkins who went high stick-side for his second of the game and 11th of the season. It was the 10th five-point game of McDavid’s career. He has hit six points once.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2024.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Iran says at least 103 people killed, 141 wounded in blasts at ceremony honouring slain general
Iranian state media said Wednesday at least 103 people have been killed by explosions minutes apart targeting a commemoration for a prominent general slain in a U.S. drone strike in 2020. Another 141 were wounded.
Russia accidentally bombs own village, vows to rebuild homes
A Russian regional governor said on Wednesday he had ordered the rebuilding of nine houses in a village that was accidentally bombed by one of Russia's own warplanes.
Japan says Coast Guard plane apparently not cleared for take-off before runway collision
Investigators were focusing on communication between air traffic control and two aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Wednesday, a day after a large passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft collided on the runway and burst into flames, killing five people.
More than 70% of Canada is 'abnormally dry.' Here's why
Canada is abnormally dry, according to the latest government assessment. Here's what this could mean in 2024.
Mortgages, inflation and immigration among top concerns for Canadians in 2024: polling
As the new year kicks off, the top concerns of Canadians for 2024 are the cost of living and immigration, according to recent polling by Nanos Research.
Extreme cold grips Nordic countries as floods hit western Europe
Europe experienced stark weather contrasts on Wednesday, with extreme cold and snowstorms disrupting transportation and closing schools in Scandinavia while strong winds and heavy rain in western Europe caused flooding and at least one death.
Amber Alert lifted after Montreal police say missing baby found
Montreal police say the missing child that triggered an Amber Alert has been found 'safe and sound.'
Man fatally shot by Winnipeg police was international student, lawyer says
The lawyer assisting the family of a man fatally shot by Winnipeg police on New Year's Eve has confirmed the man's identity.
DEVELOPING Fighting rages in southern Gaza and fears grow the war may spread in the region
Heavy fighting raged in central and southern Gaza on Wednesday as fears mounted of a regional escalation following a strike in Beirut that killed one of the top Hamas leaders.
Calgary
-
Fatal crash shuts down highway near Beiseker, Alta.
RCMP, along with emergency crews, are at the scene of a crash north of Calgary that's killed one person.
-
Mortgages, inflation and immigration among top concerns for Canadians in 2024: polling
As the new year kicks off, the top concerns of Canadians for 2024 are the cost of living and immigration, according to recent polling by Nanos Research.
-
Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now
The 5 priciest homes for sale in Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
New year means new fees for Saskatoon residents
A new year is bringing plenty of new fees and costs for Saskatoon taxpayers.
-
Saskatoon police investigate stabbings
Saskatoon Police are investigating a rash of stabbings over the New Year's long weekend.
-
'There are hazards': Sask. lake village warning ice fishers of potential dangers
The Resort Village of Candle Lake is warning ice fishers to be cautious after a pressure ridge formed on Deep Bay on Saturday.
Regina
-
Regina traffic stops for burned-out lights lead to sexual assault arrest, drug seizure
What started as separate stops for burned-out tail lights led to arrests for drug trafficking and sexual assault.
-
Sask. police say thieves used chains to drag away ATM full of cash
RCMP say two people used a stolen truck and chains to steal an ATM machine full of cash from a business in Shaunavon, Sask., on Dec. 30.
-
'He was the news department': Family and friends remember long time Regina news manager Frank Flegel
A long-time Regina news manager who guided CKCK Television News throughout the 1970s and 80s has died.
Atlantic
-
'We'll never know': N.S. wildfire victim grateful for new home, says unanswered questions remain
Although grateful to be back in their neighbourhoods again, some Nova Scotia wildfire victims are questioning the end of the RCMP investigation into what caused the massive fires.
-
2 N.B. men to learn if they will be tried again after 1984 murder convictions quashed
An advocate for the wrongfully accused says it's possible justice will never be done in a 1983 murder, after the convictions of two New Brunswick men were recently overturned and they wait to learn whether they will be tried again.
-
2024 shaping up to be a costly year for Maritimers
The year 2024 brings tax hikes and rate increases for Maritimers.
Toronto
-
'Human error' led to typos in some of Toronto's new cycle path signs, city says
The City of Toronto says it is working to correct typos found on a couple of new bike path signs installed just last month, including two that misspelled Lake Shore Trail.
-
Here is what may be in store for Toronto's housing market in 2024
Skyrocketing borrowing costs coupled with economic uncertainty left many potential homebuyers in the GTA sitting on the sidelines in 2023. But sluggish Toronto home sales may not be the story for 2024 if the Bank of Canada follows through with expected interest rate cuts this year, industry analysts say.
-
Ontarians face gas tax hike, payroll tax and liquor tax increases: Canadian Taxpayers Federation
The federal government has raised some taxes and this is how it will impact Ontarians, according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF).
Montreal
-
Amber Alert lifted after Montreal police say missing baby found
Montreal police say the missing child that triggered an Amber Alert has been found 'safe and sound.'
-
Global slowdowns impact imports at Port of Montreal
The Montreal Port Authority says it saw a two per cent decline in volume in 2023 compared to the previous year.
-
Welcome, baby! Montreal offers gifts to new parents
Just welcomed a new baby into your life? The City of Montreal has a gift for you and your little one.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa scores first goal, but comes up short in historic PWHL home opener
A scoreless first period turned into a 3-2 thrilling overtime win for PWHL Montreal after Ann-Sophie Bettez got the game winning goal against Ottawa in the nation's capital.
-
Snow and cold temperatures on the way for Ottawa
There is some good news in the forecast for winter enthusiasts this week, with the first flakes of snow in 2024 expected today before cold temperatures move in.
-
O-Train service resumes after pieces of concrete chip off main slab at St-Laurent Station
The pieces of concreate found along the light-rail transit track inside the St-Laurent Station tunnel chipped off the main slab of concrete, forcing OC Transpo to shutdown service on the eastern section of the LRT station for seven hours, according to the city.
Kitchener
-
Power back on in Kitchener and Wellesley Township after large outage
Two outages in Kitchener and Wellesley Township that left over 2,000 homes without power Wednesday morning have been resolved.
-
Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for Waterloo-Wellington
Residents of Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and several other Southern Ontario communities are being asked to watch out for slippery surfaces Wednesday morning.
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows pickup being stolen from Kitchener driveway
A Kitchener man is sharing security footage of a vehicle theft in his neighbourhood in hopes of preventing similar incidents.
Northern Ontario
-
Skater dies after going through the ice near the Sault
A 58-year-old resident of Sault Ste. Marie died early Tuesday afternoon after going through the ice on Trout Lake.
-
Investigation underway after Sudbury suspect Tasered by police dies
More details are emerging following an incident Tuesday in Sudbury in which a 46-year-old man died while in police custody.
-
Ontarians face gas tax hike, payroll tax and liquor tax increases: Canadian Taxpayers Federation
The federal government has raised some taxes and this is how it will impact Ontarians, according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF).
Winnipeg
-
Man fatally shot by Winnipeg police was international student, lawyer says
The lawyer assisting the family of a man fatally shot by Winnipeg police on New Year's Eve has confirmed the man's identity.
-
'Big impact on homeowners': Winnipeggers could soon be paying more for water and sewer
Winnipeg homeowners could soon be soaked for more money after a new report at city hall recommended water and sewer rate hikes.
-
Kenora residents left angry after city's giant Christmas tree cut down
The community in Kenora has been left in disbelief and anger after the city's giant Christmas tree was cut down over the weekend.
Vancouver
-
Union representing Metro Vancouver transit workers issues 72-hour strike notice
There could be service disruptions coming for Metro Vancouver commuters after the union representing transit workers in the Lower Mainland issued a 72-hour strike notice.
-
More Abbotsford businesses report extortion letters amid cross-Canada investigations
In the six weeks since Abbotsford police first revealed local business owners have been blackmailed with extortion letters, more have come forward as a growing number of police agencies across the country investigate the disturbing trend, CTV News has learned.
-
Group of sea lions set up extended residency in Vancouver's Coal Harbour
Between the sea planes, and the boats and the tourists, there is usually a lot going on in Coal Harbour – but a group of visitors from California have become the centre of attention lately.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria Chinese community seeks buyer for North America's longest-running Chinese business
One hundred and thirty-five years ago, Loy Sing, a Chinese butcher shop, opened its doors in Victoria, serving up barbecued pork, duck and chicken to its customers.
-
Convicted murderer wanted Canada-wide turns himself in to Victoria police
A convicted murderer wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has turned himself in to the Victoria Police Department, authorities announced Tuesday.
-
Mounties investigate aggravated assault at Nanaimo waste disposal business
Mounties executing search warrants at a waste disposal business in Nanaimo, B.C., have taken a suspect into custody in connection with an aggravated assault investigation.