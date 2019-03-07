Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
McDavid, Oilers beat Canucks 3-2 for fourth straight win
Vancouver Canucks' Troy Stecher (51) chases Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday March 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Shane Jones, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 7, 2019 10:06PM MST
Connor McDavid had a pair of assists and Mikko Koskinen made 35 saves as the Edmonton Oilers continued to make a late playoff push with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.
Alex Chiasson, Zack Kassian and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for the Oilers (30-30-7), who have won four straight games and are 6-1-2 in their last nine outings to move within seven points of Minnesota for the second wild card in the West.
Jay Beagle and Alexander Edler replied for the Canucks (28-31-9), who have lost four of their last five.
Edmonton started the scoring just over five minutes into the first period when former Canuck Sam
Gagner stole a puck behind the net and fed it in front to Chiasson, who sent a shot through the legs of Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko for his 19th of the season.
The Oilers made it 2-0 with six minutes left in the opening frame when McDavid shrugged off a check at full speed and sent it in front for Kassian to deflect it into the net, the fourth consecutive game in which he has scored a goal.
Koskinen kept that lead intact late in the first, making a pad save on a point-blank shot by Josh Leivo.