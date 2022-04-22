McDavid says Oilers 'confident' ahead of clash with Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche defenceman Devon Toews (7) chases Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, April 9, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Colorado Avalanche defenceman Devon Toews (7) chases Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, April 9, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70

Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.

NHL hockey legend Guy Lafleur waves to the Remparts fans as his wife Lise looks on during a ceremony to honor him, Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island