McDavid scores 200th goal in Oilers' 5-1 win over Coyotes
Connor McDavid scored twice to eclipse 200 career goals and had an assist, Zach Hyman had two goals and the Edmonton Oilers remained undefeated with a 5-1 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.
The Oilers were sharp in their first regular-season in the U.S. since March 5, 2020, due to the pandemic, scoring at least five goals for the third straight game.
McDavid scored in the second period to hit the 200-goal mark - two days after teammate Leon Draisaitl reached the milestone - and scored his sixth goal in four games in the third. He has multiple points in every game this season and 11 overall.
Mikko Koskinen had 25 saves in his first start since Mike Smith went on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Warren Foegele also scored for Edmonton.
Dysin Mayo scored in his NHL debut and Karel Vejmelka stopped 26 shots for the 0-3-1 Coyotes. They allowed at least five goals for the third time this season.
The Coyotes were good in their own end early after first-year coach Alex Tourigny switched up his defensive pairings against Edmonton.
Edmonton weather for Oct. 22: Windy today, wet tomorrow
COVID-19 vaccines for children: Experts answer parents' biggest questions
CTVNews.ca asked two experts to answer common questions submitted by readers about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11. Here's a look at their responses.
Alec Baldwin fired shot from prop gun on movie set that killed woman: sheriff
Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of a Western and killed the cinematographer, officials said. The director of the movie was wounded, and authorities are investigating what happened. A spokesperson for Baldwin said there was an accident involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks.
Premier Doug Ford to release strategy for moving beyond Step 3 of Ontario's COVID-19 reopening plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to release the province's long-term COVID-19 reopening strategy Friday afternoon.
Businesses risk 'double whammy' with COVID-19 benefits ending, economist says
Businesses risk a 'double whammy' of potential labour shortages and a decline in consumer spending due to COVID-19 benefits ending Saturday, an economist says.
Who was Halyna Hutchins? Tributes paid to director of photography killed by prop gun
The film industry has been left shocked and in mourning after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set when actor and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm.
Canada no longer advising against non-essential travel, first time since March 2020
The Canadian government has quietly lifted its advisory against non-essential international travel, marking the first time since March 2020 that the notice has been lifted. 'Be aware that although you are better protected against serious illness if you are vaccinated, you may still be at risk of infection from the virus that causes COVID-19,' the updated advisory states.
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90 per cent effective in kids
Kid-size doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine appear safe and nearly 91 per cent effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Friday as the U.S. considers opening vaccinations to that age group.
Queen Elizabeth II back at castle following hospital visit
Queen Elizabeth II was back at Windsor Castle on Friday and in good spirits after revelations that she spent the night in a London hospital earlier this week.
Raw onions recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says red, white, and yellow raw onions from Prosource Produce LLC of Hailey, Idaho are being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.
Coun. Sean Chu defies calls to step down despite outrage over admitted sexual contact with teenage girl
Embattled Calgary Coun. Sean Chu said during a press conference on Thursday that he will not resign.
NEW | How to celebrate a safe Halloween, according to Alberta's top doctor
With Halloween planning underway, Alberta’s top doctor is reminding the public there’s still a need to celebrate responsibly.
Inglewood bicycle pump track to debut this weekend
Cyclists in Calgary are hours away from having a new pump track at their disposal.
5 sobering details from Saskatchewan's COVID-19 data and modelling
On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan government released its COVID-19 data and modelling which projects what the coming weeks and months could look like in a province that currently has the highest coronavirus-related death rate in Canada.
'Full-blown crisis': Sask. doctors' association calls for gathering limits to fight COVID-19
Indoor gathering limits for private and public events must be implemented immediately as a public health order, according to the Saskatchewan Medical Association.
355 new COVID-19 cases in Sask., as province reports 800 total related deaths
Two more Saskatchewan residents have died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths related to the virus to 800.
Police investigate Regina's 11th homicide
Regina police have launched an investigation into the city’s 11th homicide of 2021.
Sask. government says social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be 'disregarded'
The Saskatchewan government released a statement Thursday morning saying social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be “disregarded” following immense confusion among doctors and officials over planned ICU patient transfers to Ontario.
Two men arrested in death of Prabhjot Singh Katri in Truro, NS.: Police
Police in Truro, N.S. have arrested two men in relation to the homicide investigation of Prabhjot Singh Katri last month.
Former Sydney, N.S. Wendy’s manager gets prison sentence for sexual assault
A former fast-food restaurant supervisor in Cape Breton has been sentenced to two years in prison and three years probation for sexually assaulting five former female employees.
Nova Scotia eyeing taxes for homebuyers coming from outside the province
Buying a home in Nova Scotia may soon be more expensive for people from outside the province.
New handcuffing policy approved by Vancouver Police Board but Indigenous, Black communities not consulted
The Vancouver Police Board approved a new, interim handcuffing policy for the local police department Thursday.
Someone in West Vancouver is $10.2M richer from a recent Lotto 6/49 ticket win
Someone in West Vancouver, B.C., is millions richer thanks to a recently purchased lotto ticket.
Final COVID-19 case update of the week coming after B.C. tops 200,000 infections
B.C.'s health ministry will get one more COVID-19 update before the weekend, the day after the province topped 200,000 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
BREAKING | Ontario's COVID-19 case counts expected to remain stable as long as public health measures are not lifted
Ontario's daily COVID-19 case counts are expected to remain stable over the next month despite an increase in social contacts, newly released modelling shows, but only if public health measures are not lifted.
Highway 11 closed in Fauquier-Strickland, Ont.
A crash has closed Highway 11 in both directions west of Cochrane on Friday morning, Ontario's Ministry of Transportation says.
Sault police charge man with impaired driving after hitting person in wheelchair
A 54-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after striking someone in a wheelchair, Sault police say.
Manitoba to provide vaccine proof to allow for national and international travel
Fully vaccinated Manitobans will soon have a new type of proof that allows them to travel nationally and internationally.
Human rights adjudicator can't decide workplace discrimination complaint: top court
The Supreme Court of Canada says a labour arbitrator -- not a human rights adjudicator -- should weigh a complaint from a unionized Manitoba health-care aide who alleged discrimination by her employer.
NEW | Man uninjured after black bear knocks him over near Tofino
Conservation officers are warning the public to avoid a creek southeast of Tofino, B.C., after an angler was knocked to the ground by a black bear.
NEW | Record number of humpback whale calves found off B.C.: researchers
A total of 21 new humpback calves have been documented in the inland waters of B.C. and Washington state this year, nearly twice as many as were reported in 2020.
Vancouver Island adds 61 new COVID-19 cases
Health officials identified 61 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Thursday as hundreds of coronavirus cases remain active in the region.
BREAKING | Ontario's COVID-19 case counts expected to remain stable as long as public health measures are not lifted
Ontario's daily COVID-19 case counts are expected to remain stable over the next month despite an increase in social contacts, newly released modelling shows, but only if public health measures are not lifted.
BREAKING | Ontario reports 492 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 492 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as well as 12 more deaths due to the disease.
BREAKING | Youth arrested in fatal stabbing of Montreal teen boy outside his school
Montreal police have made an arrest into Monday's stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy outside his school in Cote-des-Neiges.
Montreal doctor says he was 'brutally' tackled by police at home over parking ticket
A doctor and McGill professor stopped in a no-parking zone in Mount-Royal on Tuesday. It ended with police entering his home, handcuffing him and dragging him out the door in front of his daughters, he says.
Hospitalizations drop as Quebec reports 434 new COVID-19 cases
Quebec reported an overall drop in hospitalizations Friday alongside 434 new coronavirus cases -- the fewest new infections in several days.
One person dies, another injured after incident in Northern Bruce Peninsula
Grey Bruce OPP are investigating a sudden death in Northern Bruce Peninsula.
St. Marys resident charged with murder of 25-day-old baby in 1985
A 62-year-old St. Marys resident has been charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of a baby more than 35 years ago.
BREAKING | Ontario's COVID-19 case counts expected to remain stable as long as public health measures are not lifted
Ontario's daily COVID-19 case counts are expected to remain stable over the next month despite an increase in social contacts, newly released modelling shows, but only if public health measures are not lifted.
BREAKING | Ontario reports 492 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 492 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as well as 12 more deaths due to the disease.
'It is heartbreaking': Cambridge pharmacy vandalized for the second time in two weeks
For the second time in two weeks, the Cambridge Medical Pharmacy on King Street East has been vandalized.