McDavid scores 200th goal in Oilers' 5-1 win over Coyotes

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) works against Arizona Coyotes left wing Lawson Crouse (67) for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) works against Arizona Coyotes left wing Lawson Crouse (67) for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada no longer advising against non-essential travel, first time since March 2020

The Canadian government has quietly lifted its advisory against non-essential international travel, marking the first time since March 2020 that the notice has been lifted. 'Be aware that although you are better protected against serious illness if you are vaccinated, you may still be at risk of infection from the virus that causes COVID-19,' the updated advisory states.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Vancouver

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

London

Kitchener