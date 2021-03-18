EDMONTON -- Two goals from Connor McDavid propelled the Edmonton Oilers to a 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Tyson Barrie notched a pair of assists for Edmonton (20-13-0).

Mathieu Perrault had the lone goal for the Jets (18-10-2), tipping in a long shot midway through the second period to temporarily tie the game at 1-1.

Edmonton goalie Mikko Koskinen stopped 24-of-25 shots and Laurent Brossoit registered 19 saves for Winnipeg.

Both teams were on the tough end of back-to-backs, with the Oilers coming off a 7-3 win over the Flames on Wednesday and the Jets having topped the Canadiens 4-3 in overtime the same night.