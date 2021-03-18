Advertisement
McDavid scores twice, Edmonton Oilers edge Winnipeg Jets 2-1
Edmonton Oilers' Tyson Barrie (22) and Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) battle for the puck during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday, March 18, 2021 (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson).
EDMONTON -- Two goals from Connor McDavid propelled the Edmonton Oilers to a 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.
Tyson Barrie notched a pair of assists for Edmonton (20-13-0).
Mathieu Perrault had the lone goal for the Jets (18-10-2), tipping in a long shot midway through the second period to temporarily tie the game at 1-1.
Edmonton goalie Mikko Koskinen stopped 24-of-25 shots and Laurent Brossoit registered 19 saves for Winnipeg.
Both teams were on the tough end of back-to-backs, with the Oilers coming off a 7-3 win over the Flames on Wednesday and the Jets having topped the Canadiens 4-3 in overtime the same night.
It was a big victory for the Oilers who, with 40 points, move into a tie with the Toronto Maple Leafs for first place in the North Division.