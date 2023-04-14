McDavid scores two trophies at regular season wrap-up

The NHL regular season wrapped up Friday with Edmonton Oilers centre and captain Connor McDavid taking home some serious hardware.

McDavid has been awarded the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's scoring champion and the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy for leading the league with goals scored.

The awards come after McDavid racked up a career-high 153 points. That's 25 points more than the next-closest player, Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl, and the most points by any NHL player since Mario Lemieux scored 161 in the 1995-96 season.

This season makes three consecutive Art Ross Trophy wins for McDavid. With five wins overall, he is the sixth player in NHL history to win at least five times. Wayne Gretzy leads the board with 10 Art Ross Trophy wins.

Within the 26-year-old McDavid's 153 points were 64 goals, which earned him his first career Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy. He is the first Edmonton Oiler to win the award.