McDavid scores two trophies at regular season wrap-up

Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) and Connor McDavid (97) celebrate the win over the San Jose Sharks in NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday April 13, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson) Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) and Connor McDavid (97) celebrate the win over the San Jose Sharks in NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday April 13, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island