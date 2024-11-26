McDavid to receive golden stick for career milestone
The Edmonton Oilers will celebrate their captain next week before they face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
On Thursday, Dec. 5, Connor McDavid will be presented with a golden stick and a commemorative Tiffany crystal in recognition of scoring 1,000 career points.
McDavid hit the milestone at home on Nov. 14 against the Nashville Predators.
He is the 99th NHL player to achieve this feat and did so in his 659th NHL game.
McDavid is the fourth-fastest player to reach the mark behind Wayne Gretzky (424th game), Mario Lemieux (513th game) and Mike Bossy (656th game).
At 27 years old, he is also the fourth youngest player to score 1,000 career points.
McDavid will also receive a gift from his teammates during the ceremony and there will be a video tribute to mark the occasion.
The last player to hit the milestone was Maple Leafs center John Tavares on Dec. 11, 2023.
The Oilers have three away games to go before returning home for the celebration, including this Friday against the Utah Hockey Club.
