McLeod has two goals, assist as Edmonton Oilers earn 6-1 win over Arizona Coyotes
Going back to the drawing board produced a much more positive picture for Ryan McLeod and the Edmonton Oilers.
McLeod had two goal and an assist to lead Edmonton to a 6-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night. Two nights earlier, the Oilers lost a 9-5 decision to the rival Calgary Flames.
"As a group, we were pretty motivated after that last game," McLeod said. "Everyone was pretty frustrated and we came out pretty motivated.
"It was good to see our response."
Connor McDavid, Warren Foegele, Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers (37-25-5), who've won seven straight on home ice.
"It was really important that we learned a lesson from our last game," said Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen, who made 31 saves. "We really wanted to bounce back.
"It was an embarrassing game Saturday and I think we got exactly the result that we needed. Not just the result, but the way we played. We didn't give any odd-man rushes. We played well. That was the most important thing, with the two points."
Clayton Keller replied for the Coyotes (20-41-5), who've dropped six straight games and were officially eliminated from playoff contention.
"It's a tough schedule, we know that and we're pretty banged up right now," said Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny. "Mentally we were a little bit tired and a little bit off.
"We had a number of turnovers tonight and our execution was not sharp and making plays was tough. We had a bad game."
Edmonton scored on its first shot of the game four minutes into the opening period. Jesse Puljujarvi found McDavid alone in front and he was able to wait for Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka to go down before lifting a backhand into the net for his 36th of the season.
The Oilers made it 2-0 midway though the first when McLeod banked a shot from behind the net off of Vejmelka and in.
Arizona countered on the power play with four minutes left in the first as Keller's pass attempt caromed off Hyman and past Koskinen.
Edmonton regained its two-goal lead on a power play of its own early in the second. Kailer Yamamoto hit McLeod coming in with speed and he split the defenders and scored his second of the game and eighth of the season.
The Oilers added to their lead with seven-and-a-half minutes left in the second as a big rebound came out to Foegele in the slot and he made no mistake.
Hyman made up for the goal that went in off him earlier by scoring his 22nd of the season off another big rebound.
Josef Korenar came out to start the third in the Arizona net.
After killing off three straight power plays _ all penalties taken by Evander Kane, who took eight minutes worth in a less than a nine-minute span _ the Oilers were rewarded midway through the third. Puljujarvi made another nice pass to give Draisaitl an easy tap-in at the side of the net for his 48th goal, tying Toronto’s Auston Matthews for the league lead.
Both teams return to action Wednesday. The Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings while the Coyotes return home to face the San Jose Sharks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2022.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTV NEWS IN VATICAN CITY
CTV NEWS IN VATICAN CITY | 'Today is about our own life': Metis elder reflects after meeting with the Pope
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia says it will cut back operations near Ukraine capital
The first face-to-face talks in two weeks between Russia and Ukraine began Tuesday in Turkey, raising flickering hopes there could be progress toward ending a war that has ground into a bloody campaign of attrition.
Mounties charge Oblate priest after Inuit delegates ask Pope to intervene
Mounties have laid a new charge against a Roman Catholic priest who has previously avoided trial for multiple allegations of sexual abuse linked to his time in Nunavut.
Queen Elizabeth II attends memorial for Prince Philip
Queen Elizabeth II walked into Westminster Abbey through a side door Tuesday, making good on her wish to attend a service of thanksgiving for her beloved husband Prince Philip.
CTV News in Rome | Vatican insider expects residential school apology in Canada
Author and longtime Vatican correspondent Gerard O'Connell expects Pope Francis will want to be in Canada to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system.
Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dead at 62
Longtime Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has died at age 62. Melnyk passed away on Monday after an illness he faced 'with determination and courage,' the Senators said in a statement late Monday night.
Will Smith apologizes: 'I was out of line and I was wrong'
The day after slapping Chris Rock on the stage of the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith issued an apology to the comedian, the academy and viewers at home, saying he was 'out of line' and that his actions are 'not indicative of the man I want to be.'
Ukraine vows 'immediate investigation' over alleged video of Russian prisoners being shot in legs
Ukraine is promising an 'immediate investigation' over an unverified video that allegedly shows Russian prisoners of war being shot in the legs.
Canadian men's soccer team armed with sword for World Cup in Qatar
The Canadian men's soccer team is going to the World Cup and it will be armed this November in Qatar. The team travels with a sword as a good-luck charm.
Canada's new emissions reduction plan to be tabled in Parliament today
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will table a new greenhouse gas emissions plan in Parliament this morning.
Calgary
-
Man in critical condition after assault in northeast Calgary
A man in his 40s is in critical, life-threatening condition after an early morning assault near a northeast hotel.
-
Alberta proposes bill to merge continuing care rules, strengthen enforcement
Alberta has introduced a bill to consolidate rules on continuing care for more consistent and stronger enforcement.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Very warm weather in Calgary by Wednesday, but with a chance of showers
Our five-day forecast for Calgary has dropped away from flurries
Saskatoon
-
Masking requirement to end at city facilities but not for Saskatoon buses
City council has voted to end mandatory masking at municipal facilities, but masks will still be required on Saskatoon buses.
-
Saskatoon officer fires weapon after suspect allegedly points gun at police
A Saskatoon police officer fired a service weapon at a suspect on Saturday following an attempted traffic stop in the city's Confederation neighbourhood.
-
Saskatoon wastewater samples show downward COVID-19 trend
New data from a research team shows a drop in coronavirus levels.
Regina
-
'A place to start': Metis historian hopeful meeting with the Pope helps open residential school archives
A Metis historian in Saskatchewan is hoping for more than an apology from Pope Francis as Indigenous delegates visit Vatican City this week.
-
#JustCurious Does Regina have any air raid sirens?
A few of our viewers were #JustCurious if Regina has any air raid sirens. Here's the answer.
-
Unintentional fires becoming more common among vacant houses
After a fire ravaged an abandoned building last week, questions have been raised surrounding the number of vacant houses in Regina and what the city is doing to combat it.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government tables first spring budget today
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservatives are to present their first budget today since taking office, and the government has signalled it will be in deficit.
-
N.B. man injured in Russian attack in Ukraine returns home, warns against fighting
A New Brunswick man who was injured when Russian missiles hit a Ukrainian military base two weeks ago has returned home and is warning foreign fighters to stay away from the war.
-
In unusual move, N.S. premier distances himself from Speaker over COVID-19 warning
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is distancing himself and his government from a decision by the Speaker to issue a COVID-19 exposure notice at the legislature over the weekend.
Toronto
-
What the federal child-care deal means for Ontarians
The Ontario government has signed off on a child-care deal with the federal government, marking the last province in Canada to do so.
-
'Unbelievable': Family killed in Brampton, Ont. house fire identified
Two parents and three children killed in a Brampton, Ont. house fire have been identified by friends and family.
-
In-person cherry blossom viewing returns to High Park this year
For the first time since 2019, people can once again view the blooming cherry blossoms at one of Toronto’s most popular parks in-person this spring.
Montreal
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Quebec unveils major plan to reform health-care system ahead of election
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube is unveiling a major plan to reform the province's health-care system.
-
Quebec drivers 75 and older no longer have to undergo medical and visual examinations
Drivers aged 75 no longer have to undergo medical and visual examinations, Quebec's auto insurance agency (Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec - SAAQ) announced Tuesday.
-
Disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement in Montreal
An arrest warrant has been issued in Montreal for Finnish-Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dead at 62
Longtime Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has died at age 62. Melnyk passed away on Monday after an illness he faced 'with determination and courage,' the Senators said in a statement late Monday night.
-
'A game changer': Ottawa families react to new child-care deal
Parents in Ottawa are calling the new child-care deal between the provincial and federal government a 'game changer.'
-
Ottawa police investigating south end homicide
The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating after a woman was found dead in the city’s south end on Monday.
Kitchener
-
Highway 7 closed in Rockwood for house fire
A portion of Highway 7 from Cobblestone Place to George Street in Rockwood has been closed as emergency crews fight a house fire.
-
Internet and telephone voting coming to Township of Woolwich
The Township of Woolwich has unanimously backed a plan to include internet and telephone voting as options in the 2022 municipal election.
-
‘Our hearts are broken’: Cambridge teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to 2020 shooting
19-year-old Alex Resendes admits he accidentally shot and killed his friend Mark Chaves.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault city councillor to run for mayor
A Sault Ste. Marie man who has served two terms as a city councillor has announced his intention to run for mayor in this fall's municipal election.
-
What the federal child-care deal means for Ontarians
The Ontario government has signed off on a child-care deal with the federal government, marking the last province in Canada to do so.
-
Tim Hortons tests new drive-thru lanes that will change how you order. This is how they work
Tim Hortons has begun to test new drive-thru technology in Ontario intended to help customers get their orders faster.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba settlement agencies want federal supports extended to Ukrainians arriving in Canada
Manitoba settlement service providers have joined national calls for the federal government to extend supports to Ukrainians arriving in Canada.
-
Russia says it will cut back operations near Ukraine capital
The first face-to-face talks in two weeks between Russia and Ukraine began Tuesday in Turkey, raising flickering hopes there could be progress toward ending a war that has ground into a bloody campaign of attrition.
-
Arbitrator grants salary increase to U of M faculty
An arbitrator has ruled that the University of Manitoba will pay a salary increase to the University of Manitoba Faculty Association (UMFA).
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s 'hasty' lifting of mask mandate puts vulnerable at risk: human rights commissioner
B.C.’s lifting of the mask mandate two weeks ago was “hasty” and will have a disproportionate impact on vulnerable and marginalized people, according to the province’s human rights commissioner.
-
Fraser Valley Metis leader brings gifts and a message to meeting with the Pope
The acting president of the Fraser Valley Metis Association travelled to Rome with gifts for Pope Francis, and a message about reconciliation.
-
'Infringement of my rights': Man with MS speaks out about Stanley Park traffic changes
Robert Best says traffic changes implemented in Stanley Park early in the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on people with disabilities.
Vancouver Island
-
Concerns arise about ambulance services in Sooke, B.C.
Community members say an empty ambulance hall is a far too common sight as paramedics are called to emergencies in larger communities.
-
Cooling-off period won't ease B.C.'s real estate affordability crunch, says expert
Homebuyers in British Columbia will soon be protected by provincial regulations that include a cooling-off period that allows time to back out of a real estate agreement, the provincial finance minister says.
-
Driver convicted of impaired driving in fatal Central Saanich crash
A man who struck two sisters, killing one of them, in a 2018 crash in Central Saanich, B.C., has been found guilty of the six charges against him.