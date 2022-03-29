McLeod has two goals, assist as Edmonton Oilers earn 6-1 win over Arizona Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka (70) makes the save on Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Monday, March 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka (70) makes the save on Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Monday, March 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dead at 62

Longtime Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has died at age 62. Melnyk passed away on Monday after an illness he faced 'with determination and courage,' the Senators said in a statement late Monday night.

Will Smith apologizes: 'I was out of line and I was wrong'

The day after slapping Chris Rock on the stage of the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith issued an apology to the comedian, the academy and viewers at home, saying he was 'out of line' and that his actions are 'not indicative of the man I want to be.'

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island