EDMONTON -- The Alberta Medical Association and government will continue discussions this week over a new physician agreement.

According to the AMA, it has created a working group of eight people with Alberta Health to discuss "challenges that have arisen between the two sides."

"Hopefully these upcoming discussions will replace the need for such actions: we shall see," wrote AMA president Christine Molnar.

"A fair agreement between government and physicians is essential not only for ourselves, but for our patients as well."

Talks fell apart three weeks ago.

The AMA said the relationship between physicians and government has become strained since discussions began over a new funding framework, and described public discourse as hostile and personal.

"Regrettably, this has led to some comments that have become personal, with those towards the Minister of Health as an important example. Similarly, comments regarding physicians have been interpreted as questioning the importance of their role in a well-functioning system," the association said in a statement.

"It is time to turn this around and put our energies into building the best possible health care system for Albertans."

The health ministry did not respond to CTV News Edmonton's request for comment Sunday.