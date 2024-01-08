EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Medical incident leads to eastern Alberta fatal crash: police

    An ambulance is seen in this file photo. An ambulance is seen in this file photo.

    A medical incident is believed to be the cause of a fatal crash last week.

    Emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle crash on Township Road 610 southwest of Bonnyville, Alta., on Friday.

    The 59-year-old man driving the vehicle, and lone occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Mounties say the man suffered a major health event, resulting in a slow-speed collision.

    The victim has been identified as a resident of St. Paul, Alta.

