EDMONTON -- Medical students at the University of Alberta are helping front-line workers stay on the job during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 100 students have volunteered to provide childcare for doctors and other critical-care workers after the province closed schools.

“Many front line health care providers are scrambling to find emergency childcare,” said Jillian Schneider, a fourth-year medical student.

Approximately 160 doctors and other health-care workers have already signed up for the service.

“Given this is an unprecedented circumstance, we really just want to do our best and our help our front line healthcare providers and keep them where we need them,” said Schneider.

The student said the offer has prompted messages of gratitude from health care workers.

“Saying thank you for thinking of us in this time; this is something that we would love to take advantage of and even if you aren’t able to much us a with a student or it doesn’t work out, thank you so much for just taking the initiative."

The demand is higher than what can be met, due to some students going into self-isolation for a two-week period due to either feeling ill, or having to travel back home due to a placement elsewhere in Canada.

“The demand is only going to increase,” said Schneider. “Right now our demand is super high, we can’t keep up with the demand and so our intake form is still live and we’re still accepting requests from health care providers, that being said, the chances of being able to match somebody with a family right now is quite low.”

Schneider says they are reaching out dentistry and nursing students who may be able to pick up the shortfall.

With files from the Canadian Press