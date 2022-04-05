Meet Alberta's new child and youth advocate, and first woman to hold the role

Alberta's new child and youth advocate was sworn in at a ceremony at the legislature Tuesday morning.

Terri Pelton has worked in social services for 30 years and first arrived at the advocate's office 15 years ago, playing a leading role in developing investigation and legal representation programming.

Pelton said the office under her leadership would maintain its focus on increasing youth involvement and community engagement, but she also pointed to specific issues that need to be addressed: opioid poisoning deaths, suicide, struggles transitioning out of government care, and the overrepresentation of Indigenous youth in welfare and judicial systems.

"While there's challenges ahead, I strongly believe that by working collectively on shared goals, we as a province can make exceptional positive change for children and youth in Alberta, and I'm honoured to help lead that change," Pelton said during her remarks on Tuesday.

She credited her late mother – who raised Pelton and her brother by herself – with instilling in her a passion for helping others.

Pelton completed a Bachelor of Social Work at the University of Regina as well as the Senior and Executive Management Development Program for the Alberta Public Service.

She is Alberta’s second independent Child and Youth Advocate and the first woman to be appointed to the role.

She replaced Del Graff, who had served since 2011.