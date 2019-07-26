People will have an opportunity to get up close to the weed-eating goats this weekend at Rundle Park.

The goats are in the last year of a pilot program to combat weeds while limiting herbicide use.

City staff will be on hand to talk about the program and parkland management.

If you do plan on attending there are some rules the city would like you to follow.

Do not feed the goats.

Keep groups to a minimum.

Do not bring your pets.

Ask before you touch the goats.

The event runs 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. this Saturday at Rundle park.