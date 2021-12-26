Meet The Hobbit, in gingerbread form

An Alberta artist is getting online plaudits after putting a unique spin on the holiday tradition of gingerbread .

Maisie Mattatall, 18, spent five days crafting an elaborate gingerbread scene depicting characters from the J.R.R. Tolkien book, The Hobbit.

The Calgary artist drew up the design before testing it with a tinfoil prototype to ensure an accurate likeness of middle earth.

“I had to individually place each little sprinkle and it was tedious,” she said.

“In the end, I think it was definitely worth it.”

Last year, Mattatall drew up some illustrations that raised $500 for a free lunch program near Calgary.

You can see more of her illustrations on her instagram account at https://www.instagram.com/maisie.art/