Chris Clelland has heard golfers yell “fore” to warn of an oncoming golf ball countless times — but never when ball is about to hit him.

He drives the tractor sweeping up golf balls at Edmonton’s Victoria Driving Range.

One. Two. Three. Golfers tee off, launching balls in his direction. Each whack of the club is punctuated with a crack. In sequence, it sounds a bit like a symphony’s percussion pit.

Clelland knows he’s in the line of fire. But he doesn’t know he’s getting hit until he hears the tractor’s cage rattle.

“It’s just the largest ting ever,” Clelland said, laughing.

“The first ball that hits you that’s coming right at your face, you don’t want people to know that you’re kind of scared. But you still get the jumps every shift.”

“It makes a sound you never quite get used to,” Chris Clelland said about when golf balls strike his tractor as he collects balls.

Some golfers strike him by accident.

But often? He’s a moving target. Especially when schools show up. On those days, he expects a barrage of balls and usually waits for the schools to leave.

“If you’re driving in the middle you can see 10 balls flying past you at one time,” Clelland said. “I make it a game sometimes. I’ll see the ball and I’ll swerve out of the way.”



No Harsh Feelings

Despite getting struck daily, Clelland isn’t bitter and said he never feels in danger.

Victoria Golf Course’s head pro Kevin Hogan admits he also targets the tractor for fun. But he waits until Clelland is out past the 75-yard mark.

And when Clelland plays, he does the same.

“That’s how I started golfing as a kid,” he said. “I’m sure a lot of people start golf that way. Come out and hit the tractor.”

Head golf pro Kevin Hogan advises people wait until the tractor is 75 yards away before they aim to hit it.