EDMONTON -- A rally at the steps of the Alberta Legislature is set to gather members of the crohn’s and colitis community Sunday morning, in protest against the provincial government looking into implementing a non-medical switch policy.

The rally is being held by the Crohn’s and Colitis Canada Edmonton Chapter.

In Alberta’s latest budget, it was announced the UCP government would try and bring health care spending in line with other provinces.

As a cost-saving measure, it is considering limiting drug benefit coverage of biological medicines to a cheaper-made alternative known as biosimilars.

While the latter is approved for use and sale in Canada, and often considered a comparable drug in terms of efficiency and safety, some patients have expressed concern about being forced to switch off biologics that have provided stability for their diagnosis.

NDP health critic David Shepherd is expected to speak at the rally as well.

The NDP caucus is also expected to announce that they are seeking an emergency debate on health care cuts under the UCP government.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.