Advertisement
Members of Edmonton's Ismaili community join together to tidy green spaces
Published Saturday, September 26, 2020 4:48PM MDT
Ismaili Civic Day in Edmonton.
EDMONTON -- Members of Edmonton’s Ismaili community celebrated Ismaili Civic Day by tidying up some of our city's green spaces.
Both Castle Downs and Mill Woods parks were cleaned up by volunteers of all ages.
The community wanted to do something outdoors to follow COVID-19 restrictions.
Ismaili Civic Day was first celebrated in Edmonton in 2017.