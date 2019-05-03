Three members of a Hells Angels support gang are facing drug charges in Red Deer.

After a two-year investigation called “Project Rocker,” the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) arrested three people connected to Syndicate and seized an estimated $350,000 worth of drugs in three Red Deer homes Tuesday.

ALERT seized three kilograms of cocaine, nine kilograms of a cocaine buffing agent, 2.8 kilograms of cannabis, a handgun, a rifle, four vehicles and $78,794.

Casey Chapin, 33, Joel Befus, 32, both members of the support club, and Bailey Chapin, 29, were arrested.

Casey Chapin and Befus were both charged with conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. Bailey Chapin was charged with possession of proceeds of crime and five firearm-related offences.

Casey Chapin is also facing six firearm-related offences.

ALERT said support groups are “typically utilized to carry out lower-level dirty work for the Hells Angels, such as drug trafficking and expanding territory to secondary markets.”