'Memorable and much loved': Canada Permanent Building designated a historic resource

A downtown building that dates back more than a century has been designated as a historic resource by the city.

The Canada Permanent Building has stood at 101 Avenue and 100 Street since 1909. It was designed by architect Roland Lines for the Canada Permanent Mortgage Company.

It was selected for heritage status because of its Edwardian Baroque-style architecture, which was used to convey strength and stability, which was important for a mortgage company at the time.

“Although it’s not a large structure, the elaborate detailing of the Canada Permanent Building’s primary facade makes it a memorable and much loved landmark in downtown Edmonton,” said Heritage Planner Scott Ashe in a written release.

The building was also Edmonton’s first “fireproof bank,” as it featured a reinforced concrete structure.

Lines designed several other well known buildings in Edmonton, including the Union Bank Building and Norwood School. He died in the First World War.

The current owners of the Canada Permanent Building will receive a $112,620 grant from the city’s Heritage Resources Reserve for rehabilitation.

The building was designated a Provincial Historic Resource in 1995.