An Edmonton family is asking for help in finding a memorial bench that was dedicated to a member's late husband and father.

Angie Depner lost her husband, Ken, and father, Ed Stabel, to cancer just two weeks apart in January.

In their honour, Depner bought the bench to place in the Blackmud Creek Ravine, where both men spent time.

"We wanted a place for not just our family to go to and remember them, but for others in the ravine to enjoy the beautiful look-out and have a place to sit and reflect," said Depner's sister, Diana Stabel.

However, about two weeks ago, the family learned the bench was missing. They have since begun a search for the memorial, and are asking those with information on its location to contact blackmudbench@gmail.com.

The wooden bench has a black plaque with the men's names and a quote that reads, "Your lives were a blessing, your memories a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure." It also has some blue spray paint on the wood and missing pegs from when the family suspects it was removed from the park.