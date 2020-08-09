EDMONTON -- Hundreds gathered at the Alberta Legislature building on Saturday evening for a memorial to the victims of the deadly explosion in Beirut.

People lit candles and sang songs while the names of some of the known victims were read out.

Organizers say the event was an opportunity for Edmonton’s Lebanese community to come together and mourn.

At least 158 people are confirmed to have died in the explosion, while more than 6,000 were injured.