EDMONTON -- Although classes were cancelled Tuesday, people continued to come and go from Christ the King School to leave flowers for a student killed on the Edmonton-area campus one day earlier.

By 7:30 a.m., half a dozen bouquets had been placed at the front entrance of the school in Leduc, Alta., south of Edmonton.

Nearly 24 hours prior, someone at the school called 911 to report a violent attack on a student, prompting RCMP to respond with ground, air and canine units, blocking off road access to the property. As police searched for the attacker who fled from school grounds, STARS Air Ambulance flew a 17-year-old female victim to the University of Alberta Hospital.

A 19-year-old man was arrested around noon in the backyard of a nearby home.

Within hours of the incident, officials announced the girl had succumbed to her injuries. RCMP are investigating her death as a homicide.

The victim has not been publicly identified, except as "Jenny" by a GoFundMe that had raised more than $20,000 by Tuesday morning.

Nor has the man in police custody been identified. According to officials, the two knew each other and he also is a student of the Saint Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic school.

“This loss will be felt deeply across the Christ the King School community, and across our Division as a whole,” STAR Catholic Superintendent Charlie Bouchard said Monday in a statement. “We cannot express deeply enough the sorrow we feel for the family members, friends, and staff members who have lost a loved one today, and whose lives will be forever changed.”

Christ the King will remain open on Tuesday for those wishing to meet with the school division's trauma support team, which will remain on campus for the rest of the week.

Leduc Mayor Bob Young, a former teacher of 36 years, called Monday's events shocking.

"This isn't something that they're going to deal with just over night. This is going to last for weeks and this is going to last for months," he told CTV News Edmonton. "I know our community will come together to support the people that need it."

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange echoed the sentiment, saying in a statement she was "heartbroken to hear of the tragic loss of one of our high school students."

"Alberta’s school system grieves with this student’s family and our thoughts and prayers remain with them today."

Anyone needing support can contact the Mental Health Helpline 24/7 at 1-877-303-2642. Students can also reach out to the Kids Help Phone any time by texting CONNECT to 686868.