Memorial honours 453 Edmontonians who have died homeless since 2018

A memorial is being held in Edmonton on Wednesday for people who have died from the direct or indirect effects of being homeless.

The memorial is being organized by the Edmonton Coalition of Housing and Homelessness (ECOHH), and will be held at Homeless Memorial Plaza in downtown Edmonton.

Research from the Canadian Observatory on Homelessness shows people experiencing homelessness die at a higher than average rate, partly due to higher rates of chronic illness and lack of access to regular healthcare services. The ECOHH said in a written release that most people die of these indirect causes, though a minority will also die because of direct effects of living unhoused - like assault or weather exposure.

People experiencing homelessness doubled since COVID-19. The ECOHH said in a written release that deaths have been on the rise since 2016, and the number peaked in 2021, with 222 people dying.

The annual memorial started in 2006, but it was put on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the first time since 2018 that the community will be able to come together to collectively mourn the 453 people from the community that died over the last three years.

Speakers from the City of Edmonton will be there to give an update on the city’s Affordable Housing Strategy. The city will spend $9.3 million this year on projects responding to homelessness, and several new affordable housing projects were announced earlier this year. In May, a report by the Office of the City Auditor found the City of Edmonton lacked strategies, plans or a dedicated body to outline a strategy or coordinate efforts to address homelessness.