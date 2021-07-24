EDMONTON -- Bronze plaques belonging to the Edmonton Firefighters Memorial Society have been stolen from a bell tower monument.

The monument is at the Firefighters Memorial Plaza at 10322 83 Avenue in the Strathcona neighbourhood.

“This is an important memorial for not only our fellow firefighters, but the families of those whose names are on the bell tower,” said the society in a tweet.

The plaques have the names of firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

“We would just like to let those responsible know that they cannot sell the plaques for scrap without the owner’s (our) permission,” added the society.

The society is hopeful the plaques can be returned.