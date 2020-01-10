EDMONTON -- Edmontonians will come together this weekend to mourn the residents killed in the crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS572.

The memorial service will be held Sunday, Jan. 12 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Saville Community Sports Centre on the South Campus, U of A president David Turpin said in a statement.

"This tragedy has also been felt deeply in our city and in the local Iranian-Canadian community," said Turpin. "We…have been in conversation with the broader community on hosting a fitting tribute to those lost," he said.

CTV News has confirmed at least 14 Edmontonians were on board the plane when it crashed in Tehran, but the Iranian Heritage Society has estimated as many as 27 residents were killed.

Sixty-three people on the flight had a Canadian passport and more than 100 had been flying to Canada.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Canadian government has intelligence indicating the plane was shot down by an Iranian anti-aircraft missile, possibly by mistake.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the Iranian-Canadian community and beyond.

Edmonton is home to 4,165 people of Iranian origin, according to the 2016 federal census.

CTV News Edmonton will livestream the memorial service beginning at 3 p.m.

A list of confirmed Edmonton victims follows: