EDMONTON -- Dozens of stuffed animals have been piled at the base and in the nook of a tree at a home in south Edmonton.

They would have made a great gift for a seven-year-old, if they were not meant to commemorate one.

The Mill Woods home was the site of a nightmarish tragedy two days ago.

While few details about the circumstances of Bella Desrosiers’ death have been released, Edmonton police say they were called to the neighbourhood around 8:45 p.m. on Monday about a stabbing.

The seven-year-old girl died on scene.

A homicide investigation has been opened, and police say they have one person in custody.

Flowers have also been laid at the memorial, and two heart-shaped balloons.

Neighbours told CTV News Edmonton Bella and her family are well liked in the community. Bella sold lemonade to raise money for the Stollery Children’s Hospital, and the Desrosiers family would often attend block barbecues.