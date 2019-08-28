A memorial to Edmonton’s victims of homicide now stands tall in Borden Park.

The roughly 15-foot steel structure decorated with butterflies was unveiled Wednesday afternoon, during a powerful ceremony attended by dozens who have lost loved ones.

“There are so many murders in Edmonton. So it’s very important for us to have something in the city to memorialize our loved ones,” said Jane Orydzuk, president of the Victims of Homicide Support Society.

Orydzuk’s son Timothy was killed in 1994 and his homicide is still unsolved. Orydzuk now leads of group of about 90 people that have experienced similar tragedies.

“Our meetings are sometimes very sad and painful; we do fun things too,” Orydzuk said, adding that they are always accepting new members. “They can some and sit with someone who has walked that walk.”

The sculpture was built by local artist Paul Toal. It weighs about 1,300 pounds and is made of steel meant to rust and change colour depending on the weather.

Toal said he originally focused on the mechanics of the build, but was moved by the unveiling Wednesday.

“I’m in awe of their strength. What they’ve gone through would tear me to pieces, and yet they get through the other side of that and want to help everyone else,” Toal told CTV News Edmonton.

Some in attendance cried and held each other as the memorial was unveiled. It was then blessed by a Reverend and a song about loss to homicide was played.

Mark Fawcett was there to honour his son Chris, who was just 19 years old when he was stabbed to death at the Alfred H. Savage Centre near Fox Drive in October 2016.

“I’ll never feel better about it,” Fawcett said about his son’s death.

But attending events like Wednesday's unveiling have helped Fawcett feel less lonely in his grief.

“It’s not a club you want to be a part of, ever. But they’re good people,” Fawcett said. “You know, you feel like you’re not alone anymore.”