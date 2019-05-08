Two men armed with hammers attempted to rob the Wabamun Hotel Bar on May 6.

RCMP say customers chased off the suspects. One staff member was injured when he confronted one of the robbers.

Police have released photos of the men in an attempt to identify them.

The man in the red hoodie and black balaclava was estimated to be 6’1” or 6’2” and described as having a slim build.

The man in the black hoodie and balaclava was about 5’9” and heavier than the other.

Both fled in a black, extended cab Chevrolet Silverado. Witnesses saw a long-haired woman driving.

The year of the truck could have been 2001 to 2007. The Alberta license plate may have started with “BTC.”

Those with information are asked to call Stony Plain RCMP at 780-968-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Wabamun is located about 70 kilometres west of Edmonton.