Calgary police are investigating a series of home break-ins in recent weeks, and it appears the cases could be linked to at least one attempted break-in this week in Edmonton.

Calgary Police Service (CPS) said they’re trying to identify two men believed to be responsible for at least three recent break-ins.

In each of those cases, CPS said a male wearing a high-visibility vest approaches the front door of the home and knocks. When there is no answer, a second male joins him, provides break-in tools and serves as a lookout.

The three cases police have linked to the unknown men reportedly took place on Sunday, Sept. 30, Thursday, Oct. 4, and Thursday, Oct. 11.

The first one happened at Panorama Circle NW between 8:30 and 9 p.m., the second reportedly happened at about 12:45 p.m. on Canso Place SW, and the third happened on Evergreen Hill SW at about 2 p.m.

Jewelry and identification documents, among other things, were stolen in the incidents.

CPS said the same two individuals are believed to be behind similar break and enters in Edmonton, and investigators from both cities were working together.

On Tuesday, Oct. 16 at about 2 p.m., Edmontonian Clem Ho said he received a notification from an app on his phone, saying movement had been detected outside his Wedgewood Heights house.

He opened the app to see a man he didn’t know, who was wearing a reflective vest and knocking on his door. When no one answered, the man motioned to someone on the street. The second man joined him, pulled out a screwdriver and handed it to the first man.

The first man then started prying on the door.

“He makes three or four really hard attempts [to get in],” Ho said. The homeowner took a moment to find the app’s built-in loudspeaker, and he spoke to the two suspects, telling them to “get away from the door.”

The two men could be seen fleeing from the home on foot. Edmonton police are investigating.

On Friday, Calgary Police said two men matching the descriptions of the men behind the previous break-ins have also been seen knocking on doors and ringing doorbells in the Lake Bonavista area. If a homeowner answers the door, police said the men give them an excuse about being at the wrong address.

CPS released descriptions for the two men Friday. The first man is described as:

178 cm (5’10”)

Medium build

He has been seen wearing beige pants, a yellow reflective vest, grey hat, gloves and black sunglasses.

The second man is described as:

180 cm (5’11”) tall

Heavy build

He has been seen wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie and a black hat.