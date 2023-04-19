Mental health minister to announce more addiction, public safety supports in Edmonton

The Alberta government says more addiction recovery and public safety supports are coming to Edmonton.

Mental Health and Addiction Minister Nicholas Milliken is scheduled to announce the "new investments" in the capital city on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Edmonton-Southwest MLA Kaycee Madu, pihêsiwin Ward Coun. Tim Cartmell, and Edmonton Police Service deputy chief Devin Laforce are also expected to be at the event at EPS Southwest Division.

Watch the announcement live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

Milliken, Madu and Cartmell are all members of the Edmonton Public Safety and Community Response Task Force, a 12-person team announced in December to the surprise of Edmonton's mayor.

The group was tasked with addressing addictions, crime and homelessness in Edmonton.