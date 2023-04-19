Mental health minister to announce more addiction, public safety supports in Edmonton

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Credit card balance transfer pitfalls to be aware of

With debt mounting, many are wondering whether or not they should be doing a credit card balance transfer. A credit card balance transfer is when you move an outstanding balance from one or more credit cards to another credit card (typically with a lower interest rate).

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island