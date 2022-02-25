Mentally ill man given suspended sentence for assault on teenage boy

Knife attack

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion

Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fuelled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island