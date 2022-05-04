Messier, the heralded racehorse, has many of the traits of his famous namesake
He's named after one of pro hockey's biggest stars but Tom Ryan says Messier, the heralded thoroughbred, shares more than just the same moniker as the six-time Stanley Cup champion.
Ryan, the managing partner of SF Bloodstock/SF Racing LLC — which has an ownership stake in the three-year-old colt — should know.
His father-in-law, Pat Hughes, was a member of the Edmonton Oilers' 1984 and '85 Stanley Cup-winning teams, playing alongside both Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier. And an uncle is none other than Mark Napier, who also played for the '85 championship squad.
Ryan met Messier during a celebration in Edmonton after the 1984-85 Oilers were voted as the NHL's all-time best team in 2017.
"Obviously Mark Messier's story is a tremendous one," said the Irish-born Ryan. "One Stanley Cup is a dream for any hockey player but to win six is a remarkable feat.
"Mark Messier has the look of a great racehorse. He has strength in the right places, he's well balanced and has power. When you look at Messier, the horse, he's an intimidating figure. First, he catches your eye and secondly, you're drawn to his balance and sheer size."
But what can't be seen also makes Messier special.
"He has that intelligent look in his eye," Ryan said. "People might underestimate intelligence in an animal but they shouldn't, it's very important.
"You need a horse that isn't intimidated, you need a horse that enjoys racing, you need a horse that has the appetite to go through a hole that sometimes it needs to fight for. We see all of those things in Messier."
Messier has won three of his six career starts and never finished worse than second. Messier was born and bred at Sam-Son Farm, in Milton, Ont., and sold for US$470,000 as a yearling.
Messier began racing in California in 2021 under Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert. But Baffert's horses couldn't collect '22 Derby qualifying points because he's suspended by Churchill Downs after last year's Derby champion, the Baffert-trained Medina Spirit, was disqualified following a positive drug test.
In March, Messier was among three horses Baffert transferred to Tim Yakteen, another California trainer, thus making them eligible to collect Derby qualifying points. Another, Backadder, moved to Kentucky to train under Rodolphe Brisset.
Kentucky Derby entrant Messier gets a bath after a workout at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 7. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Messier enters the Derby following a second-place finish in last month's Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby. Taiba, another Yakteen trainee, overtook Messier down the stretch for the two-length win at Santa Anita in Arcadia, Calif.
Taiba, unbeaten in two career starts, joins Messier in the starter's gate Saturday at Churchill Downs. But Ryan said both Messier and jockey John Velazquez have moved on from the Santa Anita Derby.
"Taiba can't be under-estimated … he was already a formidable foe," Ryan said. "But I really feel like we're ready to take on the big stage here.
"We have a horse with a good mind and, more importantly, a man piloting him who's as cool as a cucumber, savvy and understands the big day. It's like a kid coming from college hockey into the NHL, you sometimes can get bedazzled. Johnny V won't get bedazzled, he's going to be ready."
Messier is the early 8-1 third choice behind Zandon (3-1) and Epicenter (7-2). Messier will break from the No. 6 post in the 20-horse field.
Zandon drew the No. 10 spot while Epicenter has the No. 3 post. Taiba, a 12-1 pick, starts from the No. 12 post.
"In speaking to Johnny, he believes he has the right horse," Ryan said. "If you look at the end of the Santa Anita Derby, he looked after Messier.
"When Taiba went past him, he let Messier cruise to the line. I think he knows he has something up his sleeve, he knows Messier is going to move forward and we really feel we've seen it in his attitude and training and appetite, in every which way you want to qualify it."
Messier is looking to become just the third Canadian-bred horse to win the Derby and first since Sunny's Halo in 1983. The other was the legendary Northern Dance in 1964.
But Ryan said if Messier wins the first jewel of the American Triple Crown, there'll be many people who can share in it.
"So may people have had a part in his journey," Ryan said. "Hundreds of hands have touched this horse from the time he was born in Canada, sold as a yearling in Kentucky, broken as a two-year-old in Florida, raced first as a two-year-old in California to now coming back to Kentucky to take on the world in the first leg of the Triple Crown.
"Look, a Kentucky Derby win would be a huge accomplishment in so many respects. There's only one a year, right? We have 20,000 head born a year and if you end up in that starting gate you've already won to some degree. If you end up coming across that finish line first, not only would it mean a lot to us as an ownership group, it would be a massive accomplishment for so many others."
Ryan added the connections remain very grateful for the Canadian support the horse has received.
"He's a horse Canada should be proud of," Ryan said "Sam-Son Farm did an exceptional job in breeding, raising and presenting this horse.
"I can tell you we bought this horse because he just represented star-class quality … he was one of our top draft picks. You don't get them all but we're certainly proud and happy we landed him."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2022.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals promise to protect abortion access in Canada, but aren't clear yet on how
Access to safe and legal abortions will be protected in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday. But the Liberal government is not yet clear on exactly what that will mean in action.
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are officially on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, appearing in media interviews, and preparing for the soon-approaching party debates, each contender has started to trickle out details of their platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Foul play not suspected in the deaths of four cadets at Kingston's Royal Military College
Investigators say there is no reason to suspect 'foul play from an outside source' in the deaths of four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
Complaining that the West is 'stuffing Ukraine with weapons,' Russia bombarded railroad stations and other supply-line targets across the country, as the European Union moved to further punish Moscow for the war Wednesday by proposing a ban on oil imports.
'Mariupol is the city of the dead.' One soldier's first hand account of life on the front lines
In an exclusive interview with CTVNews.ca, one member of the Azov Regiment currently inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol describes life under siege; 'it's living hell.'
'Welcome to the new normal': Airport, passport delays expected to last into summer, expert says
As eager Canadians look to travel following two years of pandemic restrictions, one expert says long wait times for renewed passports and at airports will be the 'new normal' for those taking vacations this summer.
New details emerge about the relationship between an Alabama inmate and corrections officer as search continues
As the search continues for a fugitive inmate and the Alabama corrections officer who allegedly helped him escape, new details are emerging about the pair's relationship and the officer's apparent preparations for their getaway.
Search focuses on river as hunt for missing Sask. boy continues
As the hunt for Frank Young entered its sixteenth day, the search for the boy is focused on the river that runs through the community where he went missing.
Edmonton police charge 4 men in attacks 'motivated by hate'
Hate crimes officers in Edmonton announced Wednesday a total of 22 new charges against four people in six separate incidents they believe were 'motivated by hate.'
Calgary
-
'Tech-savvy' Calgary man says he lost thousands in cryptocurrency scam
A 23-year-old Calgary man says he was tricked out of thousands of dollars by an online hacker posing as a cryptocurrency seller.
-
Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Wednesday
Alberta's health minister and chief medical officer of health will give a COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon. Last week, Alberta reported 62 deaths and 1,220 hospitalizations, including 47 patients in ICU.
-
Friends of Medicare wants changes to Alberta's Insulin Pump Therapy Program reversed
Health-care advocacy group Friends of Medicare is calling on the province to reverse changes made this week to Alberta's Insulin Pump Therapy Program.
Saskatoon
-
Search focuses on river as hunt for missing Sask. boy continues
As the hunt for Frank Young entered its sixteenth day, the search for the boy is focused on the river that runs through the community where he went missing.
-
Kids cold medicine in short supply in Sask.
Syed Ejaz says his two-and-a-half year old daughter has had a cough and cold for the past while, so he’s been looking for his favoured brand to help with her symptoms.
-
Police say U.K. teen was responsible for 'swatting' incidents at 3 Saskatoon schools
Police say U.K. teen was responsible for 'swatting' incidents at 3 Saskatoon schools.
Regina
-
Sask. health officials investigating recent hepatitis cases
Saskatchewan is investigating recent incidents of hepatitis to determine if they are related to acute cases of "unknown origin" being reported around the world.
-
200 kilograms of commercial explosives stolen southeast of Regina: White Butte RCMP
White Butte RCMP is investigating after approximately 200 kilograms of commercial explosives were stolen from a business in a rural area southeast of Regina, a release said.
-
Ice jams appearing along banks of a southern Sask. lake
Ice jams along lakes and rivers are a common occurrence throughout the spring months in Saskatchewan.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia gunman's estranged brother called him paranoid and dark
After the older brother he had met for the first time 10 years earlier killed 22 Nova Scotians in 2020, a Massachusetts man described his sibling to police as paranoid and said heharboured dark thoughts.
-
Saint John police issue warning after sharp increase in drug-overdose calls
Police in Saint John, N.B., have issued a warning after receiving a sharp increase in calls about drug overdoses.
-
N.L. preparing to welcome planeload of 175 Ukrainian refugees
A plane chartered by the Newfoundland and Labrador government is scheduled to arrive Monday carrying roughly 175 Ukrainian refugees.
Toronto
-
Gas prices in Ontario will soar to record high this week. This is when that will happen
The average cost of a litre of gas in Ontario will set a new record on Friday, and at least one industry analyst is warning that 'it is going to get a lot more painful for drivers' over the coming weeks.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Closure of Highway 404 causing major rush hour traffic delays
Highway 404 has been closed in both directions after a person was stuck by a car Wednesday afternoon, police say.
-
Ontario election officially underway. Here's everything you need to know
The writs have been drawn up and Ontario’s 2022 election is now officially underway.
Montreal
-
Mask mandate to lift in Quebec as of May 14 in most public settings
Quebecers will no longer have to wear masks in public places in order to protect against COVID-19, as of next Saturday.
-
'Example-setting' 20-year sentence for Quebec man who set ex-wife on fire in attempted murder
A Quebec man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for setting his wife on fire in the midst of their separation -- one of the longest sentences ever imposed for such a case in the province, sending "a clear message," according to the Crown prosecutors' office.
-
Indigenous people experiencing homelessness in Montreal a 'humanitarian crisis'
Montreal's ombudswoman says the Indigenous people experiencing homelessness in the heart of the city are living a "humanitarian crisis."
Ottawa
-
Dr. Justin Maloney, Ottawa's 'Father of Paramedicine', has died
Dr. Justin Maloney, a long-time Ottawa doctor who was instrumental in getting 911 service and advanced care paramedicine in the capital, has died after a battle with cancer.
-
Foul play not suspected in the deaths of four cadets at Kingston's Royal Military College
Investigators say there is no reason to suspect 'foul play from an outside source' in the deaths of four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.
-
Pain at the pumps: Ottawa gas prices hit record levels
Gas prices increased four cents a litre at stations across Ottawa and southern Ontario Wednesday morning to an average of 190.9 cents a litre. Some stations in Ottawa were selling gasoline for 191.9 cents a litre.
Kitchener
-
Police investigate death in Brant County
OPP say they were called to Campbell Road, south of Brantford, just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3.
-
-
Guelph Grade 7 student makes it to the final of national public speaking contest
Emmanuel Adewale was one of 12 finalists in Speaker’s Idol, an annual Canada-wide public speaking competition.
Northern Ontario
-
Insecure load on transport leaves trail of destruction along Highway 11
The driver of a commercial motor vehicle near Hearst is facing charges after road signs and a camper trailer were damaged Wednesday morning.
-
Black bear families spotted around Sudbury
In the last couple of weeks, several black bear families have been spotted in residential neighbourhoods around Greater Sudbury.
-
Gas prices in Ontario will soar to record high this week. This is when that will happen
The average cost of a litre of gas in Ontario will set a new record on Friday, and at least one industry analyst is warning that 'it is going to get a lot more painful for drivers' over the coming weeks.
Winnipeg
-
'We need more doctors': Winnipeg man concerned after father waits hours to be seen at hospital
A Winnipeg man is raising concerns about wait times in hospitals after his dad waited almost 14 hours to be seen by a doctor.
-
Missing man last seen in St. Vital: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service says they are concerned for the safety of a 62-year-old man who went missing on Monday.
-
Jurors start deliberations in Eduardo Balaquit homicide trial
Jurors started deliberating at around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Eduardo Balaquit homicide trial.
Vancouver
-
Location, cost, safety: The challenges of accessing abortion in B.C.
While the legal right to an abortion in British Columbia isn't in peril, experts say there are persistent problems when it comes to accessing it in the province.
-
Hundreds of family doctors accepting new patients in Alberta as nearly a million British Columbians without
At the same time hundreds of thousands of British Columbians can't find a family doctor, more than 600 physicians in Alberta are accepting new patients to their family medicine practices.
-
Piano teacher in B.C.'s Okanagan charged with sex offences against a child
A 54-year-old man who provided private piano lessons to children in B.C.'s Okanagan has been charged with sexually assaulting a pupil, and police are searching for more possible victims.
Vancouver Island
-
ICBC reverses policy on charging cyclists, pedestrians damages for some collisions
The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) says it is changing its policy on charging cyclists and pedestrians for damages when they are at least partly responsible for a collision with a vehicle.
-
Victoria police say missing man, 87, driving car without a licence
Russell Carmichael, 87, is believed to be driving a red, mid-2000s Chrysler Sebring sedan with B.C. licence plate PY 7128.
-
Canadian military relocates 2 aircraft to B.C. from Manitoba amid procurement delay
The Royal Canadian Air Force is relocating two aircraft from Winnipeg to Vancouver Island to address a gap in Canada's search-and-rescue coverage, the result of yet another delay in Canada's troubled military procurement system.