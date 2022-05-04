Messier, the heralded racehorse, has many of the traits of his famous namesake

Kentucky Derby entrant Messier works out at Churchill Downs Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 7. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Kentucky Derby entrant Messier works out at Churchill Downs Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 7. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues

Six candidates are officially on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, appearing in media interviews, and preparing for the soon-approaching party debates, each contender has started to trickle out details of their platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.

Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms

Complaining that the West is 'stuffing Ukraine with weapons,' Russia bombarded railroad stations and other supply-line targets across the country, as the European Union moved to further punish Moscow for the war Wednesday by proposing a ban on oil imports.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island