    • Metallica pop-up shop opens before Commonwealth Stadium shows

    Metallica fans shopping at a pop-up store located at 11714 - 82 Street on Aug. 22, 2024. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton) Metallica fans shopping at a pop-up store located at 11714 - 82 Street on Aug. 22, 2024. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)
    Hundreds of heavy metal fans are lining up for a pop-up shop set up by veteran rockers Metallica.

    There will be a limited stock on exclusive merchandise such as vinyls of the band's latest album 72 Seasons, screen printed posters, event t-shirts, hats, accessories and skateboards, according to a post on the band's Facebook page.

    Some fans reportedly started waiting for the pop-up shop to open as early as 4:30 a.m.

    Metallica is playing two shows at Commonwealth Stadium on Aug. 23 and 25 as part of their M72 world tour.

    Tickets for the shows are available on the band's website.

    The pop-up store is located at 11714 - 82 Street and runs until Aug. 25.

    Correction

    A previous version of this story read the pop-up was only running until 7 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2024.

