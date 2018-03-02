Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Metro Line shuts down between NAIT and MacEwan stations
Published Friday, March 2, 2018 1:22PM MST
Problem-plagued Metro Line LRT stopped service Friday morning between NAIT and MacEwan stations.
Bus shuttles were called in during that time when the trains stopped at 11:00 a.m. and lasted about 45 minutes, according to a city spokesperson.
Trains are currently not running between NAIT & MacEwan stations. Bus shuttles will be in place. Updates to follow. LRT replacement bus stop numbers : https://t.co/ouYqlKgJoh #yegtransit— Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) March 2, 2018
The city said a ‘zone controller failure’ prompted the trains to halt because it detected ‘something that doesn’t make sense.’
Last December, city council heard how there’s been a total of 51 issues since on the Metro Line since it opened in 2015.