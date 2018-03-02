Problem-plagued Metro Line LRT stopped service Friday morning between NAIT and MacEwan stations.

Bus shuttles were called in during that time when the trains stopped at 11:00 a.m. and lasted about 45 minutes, according to a city spokesperson.

Trains are currently not running between NAIT & MacEwan stations. Bus shuttles will be in place. Updates to follow. LRT replacement bus stop numbers : https://t.co/ouYqlKgJoh #yegtransit — Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) March 2, 2018

The city said a ‘zone controller failure’ prompted the trains to halt because it detected ‘something that doesn’t make sense.’

Last December, city council heard how there’s been a total of 51 issues since on the Metro Line since it opened in 2015.