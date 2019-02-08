Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Metro LRT back up and running after morning signalling system issues: ETS
CTV Edmonton
Published Friday, February 8, 2019 9:53AM MST
Last Updated Friday, February 8, 2019 1:39PM MST
The Metro Line LRT has reopened after signalling system issues forced ETS to close it for most of the morning on Friday.
Edmonton transit ran buses between the Churchill and NAIT stations throughout the morning to make up for the lack of train service.
Bus service stopped at 1 p.m. as the city announced the line was back up and running.
ETS hasn’t revealed the nature of the mechanical issues.