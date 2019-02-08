

Edmonton transit is running buses on the Metro LRT line because of mechanical problems.

The city announced around 9 a.m. on Friday that buses would run between Churchill and NAIT stations. Passengers should use bus stops marked with red “LRT Replacement” signs.

Here are the bus replacement stops to use instead of Metro Line LRT trains #yegtransit pic.twitter.com/9z2HgMQaU9 — Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) February 8, 2019

ETS also says routes 8, 9, 12, 15, 125, 130 and 143 are running 15-25 minutes late because of the LRT delays.